Maple syrup production in Vermont drops 20 percent

Maple syrup production in Vermont dropped 20 percent this year from 2022’s record breaking high, according to the Northeastern Regional Field Office of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
But Vermont still remains the country’s top maple syrup producing state.
This year’s production in Vermont totaled 2.05 million gallons as the state’s maple syrup producers put out 6.35 million taps, a 5 percent decrease from 2022. Vermont has led the nation in the number of maple taps every year since 1916, and has only been outproduced twice in 1918 and 1926.
Yield per tap this year is estimated to be 0.322 gallon, a drop from 0.384 gallon registered in 2022. Location played a significant part in individual production.
In 2022, Vermont’s value of production hit a record high $84.5 million, an increase of 51 percent from the previous year. The average price per gallon was $33.10 per gallon, up $1.10 from 2021.
Total maple syrup production in the United States this year dropped 15 percent to 4.18 million gallons as the number of taps fell by 4 percent.