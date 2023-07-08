Martha Page joins Berkshire Agricultural Ventures' board of directors

GREAT BARRINGTON — Martha Page has been appointed to Berkshire Agricultural Ventures' board of directors.
With her extensive experience in nonprofit, government and private sector management, Page brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to further strengthen BAV's mission and impact across the Berkshire-Taconic region.
Page formally served as the executive director of Hartford Food System Inc. in Connecticut, where she spearheaded innovative initiatives to address food security, promote equitable access to nutritious food, and foster community development. Her deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities within the food system will be invaluable in helping guide BAV's strategic vision.
"I am so excited to join the board of Berkshire Agricultural Ventures. I have followed the work of this impressive organization and have been a fan for several years,” Page said in a news release. “What they do to ensure strong farms and food businesses in this region resonates so strongly with my ongoing commitment to help build a resilient New England food system.”