Mass Audubon names Jocelyn Forbush first chief conservation officer

LINCOLN — Environmental leader Jocelyn Forbush of Conway has been named the first chief conservation officer in Mass Audubon’s 127-year-history. She will formally begin her role in early September.
Previously an adviser for arts and culture grantmaking with Fidelity Foundation, Forbush will lead Mass Audubon’s efforts to protect and restore resilient landscapes, conserve wildlife, and drive nature-based climate solutions across the commonwealth.
In the Berkshires, Mass Audubon runs Pleasant Valley Wildlife Sanctuary in Lenox, Canoe Meadows Wildlife Sanctuary in Pittsfield and Lime Kiln Farm Wildlife Sanctuary in Sheffield.
Prior to her role at Fidelity Foundation, Forbush spent 21 years with The Trustees of Reservations, where she held a number of positions including western regional director, vice president of program leadership, and acting president & CEO.
A formerly trained ecologist, Forbush has also worked with the Riverways Program of Mass. Division of Fisheries and Wildlife and the Quebec Labrador Foundation. She holds a master of forest science degree from the Yale School of Forestry; a master of music degree from McGill University in Montreal; and a bachelor of music degree from Northwestern University.