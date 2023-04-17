Mass Brewers Guild teams up with Mainvest for community investment program

FRAMINGHAM — The Mass Brewers Guild has partnered with Mainvest, a Salem-based investment platform, to launch “Investing in Massachusetts Craft Brewers,” a program to enable individuals of any income level to become investors in the growing Massachusetts craft beer community.
Over the past five years Mainvest has helped over 350 small businesses, and over 50 craft breweries, across America access capital to maintain and grow their small businesses, providing local communities with great food, good beer, local jobs, local wealth-building opportunities and spaces that support and build community.
Information: mainvset.com/massbrew.