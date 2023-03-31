Mass Cultural Council awards $2,500 grants to numerous Berkshire organizations for festivals and programs

BOSTON — Twenty-six Berkshire-based organizations are among the 740 cultural projects, programs and festivals that have received a combined $1.85 million in grant funding from the Mass Cultural Council.
The Cultural Council’s Festivals & Projects program awards $2,500 grants to support publicly available cultural activities taking place between July 1, 2022, and June 30. The program is often an entryway for organizations who have not previously received Mass Cultural Council funding; 52 percent of the fiscal 2023 program’s recipients are receiving a Mass Cultural Council grant for the first time.
Eligible projects, festivals, or activities for funding are primarily focused on promoting access, diversity, or education in the arts, humanities, or interpretative sciences and are available to the public in Massachusetts.
The Berkshire-based groups that received funding are located in Adams, Alford, Becket, Cummington, Great Barrington, Lanesborough, Lee, Lenox, Monterey, North Adams, Pittsfield, Sheffield and Windsor.