Mass. economic development official realigns office, appoints new undersecretaries

BOSTON — Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development Secretary Yvonne Hao has appointed new undersecretaries and realigned the office under new pillars to better focus on key sectors of the economy.
EOHED will now be structured under three pillars of economic development: economic infrastructure, economic strategies, and consumer affairs and business regulation.
Economic strategies will focus on tourism, new federal opportunities in areas such as life sciences, advanced manufacturing and clean energy and the cross-secretariat Workforce Skills Cabinet.
Ashley Stolba, who has served as EOHED undersecretary of community development since 2021, will stay on in the office as undersecretary of economic foundation
Sarah Stanton has joined the office as undersecretary of economic strategies. Layla D’Emilia has been promoted to undersecretary of the Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation.