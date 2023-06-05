Mass McCA receives $650K grant to fund two leadership positions

NORTH ADAMS — The Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art recently received a five-year $650,000 Leadership in Art Museums grant from a consortium of foundations.
The grant accelerates Mass MoCA's commitment to racial equity by supporting new leadership positions. The foundations include the Alice L. Walton Foundation, Ford Foundation, Mellon Foundation, and Pilot House Philanthropy.
The funding will support the creation of two new leadership positions within Mass MoCA: a director of public programs and engagement — the first in the museum's nearly 25-year history — and an additional full-time curator. Mass MoCA is one of 19 recipients of this grant which includes museums in Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles and Miami.
Mass MoCA appointed Lisa Dent as its inaugural director of public programs in January. The new curator, as yet to be appointed, will join the visual arts department — currently composed of three full-time curators — and will report to Chief Curator Denise Markonish. A search will begin for this position in 2025.