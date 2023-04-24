Mass MoCA showcase to mark end of arts travel residency program

NORTH ADAMS — The Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art will hold an event Thursay to mark the end of the museum's participation in Oolite Arts of Florida’s Home + Away Travel Residency Program.
Ten Miami-based visual artists have spent five weeks at The Studio at Mass MoCA this spring. The initiative, which launched in 2019, provides career-advancing opportunities to artists in some of the country’s most prestigious artist residencies.
The public will get a chance to view their work at Mass MoCA at a culminating celebration and open studios event on Thursday.
The group of artists works across various mediums including filmmaking, photography, digital media, painting and more.
Founded in 1984, Oolite Arts is one of Miami’s largest visual artist support organizations.