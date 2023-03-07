The Massachusetts Attorney General's Office is accepting applications for its Healthy Summer Youth Jobs Program

BOSTON — Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell has opened the application period for her office’s summer jobs grant program for young people across Massachusetts.
The Healthy Summer Youth Jobs Program enables young people to have a direct impact in their communities by working in jobs that promote good nutrition, physical fitness and healthy living. It also requires that applicants provide professional development opportunities for their youth employees.
The grants are funded with money from settlements reached by the AG’s Office and will be available for organizations to hire young people for jobs that focus on health and wellness. Last year, the office awarded over $260,000 to 70 organizations across the state. As part of the program, the office's Community Engagement Division provided webinars and in-person trainings on workers’ rights to teens employed through the grant program.
Grant awards will fund youth employment from July 3 through Sept. 1. Applications must be received by 5 p.m. April 7. Information: tinyurl.com/yck3ta8m.