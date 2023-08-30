Massachusetts Broadband Institute holding listening session in Berkshires

PITTSFIELD — The Massachusetts Broadband Institute will begin its statewide series of “Internet for All” listening sessions on Sept. 13 in Pittsfield.
The session will run from 3 to 5 p.m. in the common room at Zion Lutheran Church, 74 First St. Virtual options for those who are unable to attend will take place at the North Adams Public Library and Lenox Library.
The series is being held in cities and towns across the state where community members can provide feedback to state leaders. The input will directly inform state proposals tied to federal funding that will identify digital equity gaps, help grow the availability of internet-connected devices, boost digital literacy statewide and increase access to affordable and reliable broadband service.
MBI will also hold a listening session in the Pioneer Valley from 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 14 at the MGM Culinary Arts Institute at Holyoke Community College in Holyoke. Information: www.masstech.org.