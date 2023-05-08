Massachusetts business confidence edges closer to pessimistic territory

BOSTON — The Associated Industries of Massachusetts Business Confidence Index lost 1.4 points to 50.1 last month, its lowest level since December 2020.
Confidence was 8.0 points lower than a year ago and essentially even with the 50 mark that separates optimistic from pessimistic outlooks.
Employers are seeing signs of slowing business activity after 10 consecutive interest-rate increases from the Federal Reserve. Another sign of that slowdown came last week when Massachusetts officials reported that corporate and business tax collections fell 3.0 percent in April from the same month in 2022. And tightening credit conditions pose downside risks to the region’s commercial real estate market.
The Western Massachusetts Business Confidence Index, developed in collaboration with the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce, rose to 55.4.
The Massachusetts Index assessing business conditions within the commonwealth lost 0.7 points to 48.6, down 8.7 from a year earlier. The U.S. Index measuring conditions throughout the country rose 1.4 points to 42.4 but remained in pessimistic territory for a seventh consecutive month.