Business confidence in Massachusetts remained flat in February amid economic uncertainty

BOSTON — Business confidence remained essentially flat during February as employers attempted to gauge whether inflation, recession, growth or labor shortages would dominate the Massachusetts economy in 2023.
The Associated Industries of Massachusetts Business Confidence Index gained 0.3 points to 53.5 last month, halting a two-month slide. The confidence level was 3.2 points lower than a year ago but still in optimistic territory. The AIM Index is calculated on a 100-point scale, with 50 as neutral; a reading above 50 is positive, while below 50 is negative.
Employer sentiment continues to be driven by a swirl of often contradictory economic signals. Leading indicators suggest that economic growth will decelerate during 2023, yet the state and national economies continue to exhibit a strong labor market, low unemployment, and a persistently high rate of inflation.
In January, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge rose at its fastest monthly pace since June, a sign that price pressures remain entrenched in the U.S. economy to a degree that could lead the Fed to keep raising interest rates well into this year.