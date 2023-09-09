Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts names three faculty members

NORTH ADAMS — Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts has named three new faculty members for the 2023-24 academic year.
Samuel Bruun has joined the psychology department as an assistant professor. He graduated with a doctorate from the University of Kentucky in 2020, where he taught courses relating to developmental psychology, neuroscience, statistics and gender development.
Yavuz Ceylan has joined the chemistry department as an assistant professor. He obtained a bachelor of science degree in chemistry from Gaziosmanpasa University in Turkey and a doctorate in inorganic chemistry from the University of North Texas in 2019. He served as a visiting assistant professor of chemistry at MCLA from 2021 to 2023.
James Page joins the business administration department as a visiting assistant professor. Page is a transformational leader and business professor of accounting who has a keen passion for the enhancement of student learning, development, and academic excellence.