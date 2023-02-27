Massachuetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will cover the cost of GED and HiSET tests

MALDEN — The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has announced that the state is now covering the cost of Massachusetts residents’ initial General Education Development (GED) test and High School Equivalency Test (HISET) in each subject, plus two retakes.
The free HiSET testing began this month, while free GED testing began on Sept. 12.
By covering the cost of testing, the department is ensuring test fees will no longer be a barrier to candidates who were unable to attain their high school credential through traditional means. The fees for high school equivalency exams can be steep for students, costing as much as $143 per test depending on the setting and test mode.
To have their fees covered by the state, test takers will enter a promo code instead of credit or debit card payment when they register for the test. Additional information about covering the cost of testing is available on DESE’s High School Equivalency webpage at tinyurl.com/mv585h6s.