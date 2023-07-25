<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Massachusetts Life Sciences Center launches 'Pathways' career training support program

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Life Sciences Center is accepting applications for a new career training support program it has launched called “Pathmaker.”

Pathmaker will award up to $750,000 per project in direct funding to support organizations that can build and scale career pathways that effectively prepare students for high-demand career opportunities in the life sciences.

Through Pathmaker, the center is particularly seeking to seed, enhance and/or expand training programs that address critical skills and talent supply gaps facing the state’s life science industry.

The program is a key component of the Healey-Driscoll administration's MassTalent initiative, a new strategy for connecting employers to skilled, diverse workers in Massachusetts.

A virtual info session on Pathfinder will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Aug. 7. Registration is required. Information: masslifesciences.com/programs/pathmaker/.

