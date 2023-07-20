Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires to host meeting of Massachusetts Nonprofit Network

LENOX — The Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires will host the Massachusetts Nonprofit Network on Tuesday at Ventfort Hall in Lenox.
The annual regional meeting will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will bring together nonprofits from all subsectors to network and learn more about current advocacy efforts.
The event is free to Berkshire nonprofits and includes lunch and a short tour of Ventfort Hall. Attendees will also hear from the event’s two partners — Massachusetts CORE 401K savings plan for small nonprofits and Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation.
Registration: tfaforms.com/5069202. Information: npcberkshires.org.