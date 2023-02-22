Massachusetts Small Business Development Center to hold workshop on financial management

PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire Regional Office of the Massachusetts Small Business Development Center in partnership with the Williamstown Chamber of Commerce will hold a free online, illustrative workshop on financial management on Feb. 28.
“Better Financial Management” will run from 9 to 10 a.m. The workshop will discuss how businesses can adjust the levers of sales volume and profit margins to achieve greater profitability, and how to make more accurate financial projections.
Keith Girouard, the Berkshire regional director, will be the presenter. Registration: bit.ly/MSBDCFIN.