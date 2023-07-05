Massachusetts Small Business Development Center will hold a webinar on marketing, analytics

PITTSFIELD — Rob DelMastro, a senior business adviser for the Massachusetts Small Business Development Center, will present the webinar, “Tech Talk with Rob Series: Making Better Marketing Decisions with Analytics,” at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Best practices and analyzing trends for customers engaging online with your business will be discussed.
Covered topics will include an introduction to Google Analytics, creating and understanding reports, setting goals, and using analytics with other Google tools.
Information/registration: msbdc.org.