MassHire Berkshire Workforce Board presents annual awards

PITTSFIELD — The MassHire Berkshire Workforce Board presented fiscal 2023 Workforce Impact Awards to several companies and individuals recently at its annual meeting which took place at Hotel on North.
• Robert Keegan of Crescent Creamery received the 2023 Board Member of The Year award for his 24 years of leadership, participation in career center activities, and serving as secretary and evaluation committee chair.
• The Brien Center received the 2023 Behavioral Health Employer of The Year award for partnering and implementing the region’s first behavioral health training grant, engaging trainees and participating in targeted job fairs.
• Owen O’Brien from Lenox Memorial High School, who participated in internships, received the 2023 Youth Champion award. Tara Romeo and Pam Murray of Lenox Memorial High School were honored 2023 Career Readiness Ambassadors for developing innovative pathways in business finance and healthcare/social assistance.
• Interprint Inc. was named 2023 Manufacturing Employer of the Year for being proactive in addressing workforce needs and participating in MassHire career readiness and training programs.
• Berkshire Health Systems' Education and Resource Departments were named 2023 Employer of the Year for making their employees a priority and establishing numerous workforce development pipeline and training programs.