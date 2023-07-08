MassHire Berkshire Workforce Board names Autumn Delorey marketing coordinator

PITTSFIELD — Autumn Delorey has been named marketing coordinator for the MassHire Berkshire Workforce Board.
Delorey will continue MassHire’s work by developing and implementing a marketing strategy that engages students and un/underemployed residents with opportunities in the health care, manufacturing, hospitality and/or STEM industries. She will also coordinate relevant training grants for the Berkshire region that develop a pipeline of future workers and expand career ladders.
Delorey is a recent graduate of the University of Massachusetts Amherst, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism with a concentration in public relations.