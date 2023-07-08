<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
MassHire Berkshire Workforce Board names Autumn Delorey marketing coordinator

Autumn Delorey Photo

Autumn Delorey 

PITTSFIELD — Autumn Delorey has been named marketing coordinator for the MassHire Berkshire Workforce Board.

Delorey will continue MassHire’s work by developing and implementing a marketing strategy that engages students and un/underemployed residents with opportunities in the health care, manufacturing, hospitality and/or STEM industries. She will also coordinate relevant training grants for the Berkshire region that develop a pipeline of future workers and expand career ladders.

Delorey is a recent graduate of the University of Massachusetts Amherst, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism with a concentration in public relations.

