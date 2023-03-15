MassMEP developing supply chain platform for state manufacturers

AUBURN — The Massachusetts Manufacturing Extension Partnership has helped develop Connex Massachusetts, an online industry 4.0 platform designed to strengthen local and domestic manufacturing supply chains.
Created in partnership with Connex Marketplace, the new program will provide a single, accurate, searchable scouting database to connect Massachusetts manufacturers. The platform will launch on April 14.
Connex Massachusetts provides a no-cost resource that combines Massachusetts manufacturer and supplier data into a single database to better connect manufacturers, provide supply chain visualizations, and display workforce and R&D efforts within the region. This allows buyers, manufacturers and suppliers to quickly post and respond to needs, visualize supply chain risk, search for qualified suppliers, and discover new business opportunities.
Massachusetts manufacturers and suppliers can participate at no charge. Information: Kimberley Ingalls, kimberleyi@massmep.org.