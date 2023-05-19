MassTech sets up web portal for CHIPS Act applications

The Center for Advanced Manufacturing at the MassTech Collaborative has launched a new online portal that creates a single "digital front door" for state companies that are preparing proposals to the federal CHIPS Act, the $50 billion dollar federal initiative designed to “strengthen and revitalize the U.S. position in semiconductor research, development and manufacturing.”
Some federal funding opportunities under the CHIPS Act, such as the Notice of Funding Opportunity for Commercial Fabrication Facilities launched in late February, require applicants to identify state or local incentives within a company’s application for federal grant funding.
The center, in partnership with the state Executive Office of Economic Development, the Massachusetts Office of Business Development, and numerous other state agencies, launched the new portal to streamline the process for Massachusetts-based organizations to identify, engage with, and access state funding programs.
It will help them develop a complete application with the inclusion of a letter from the state reflecting its offer to provide a qualifying covered incentive for a proposed project.
Information: cam.masstech.org/.