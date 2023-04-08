Matt Masiero joins Berkshire Bounty's board of directors

GREAT BARRINGTON — Matt Masiero, who founded and co-owns of Guido's Fresh Marketplace with his brother Chris, has been appointed to Berkshire Bounty's board of directors. The board now has five members.
Masiero has over four decades of experience in food retail, management and community giving, as well as a deep commitment to fighting food insecurity in the region
A native of Manchester By the Sea, Masiero formed Guido's Fresh Marketplace with his brother in Pittsfield in 1979. They opened a second location in Great Barrington in 1995, and are now one of the Berkshire's largest employers with over 300 employees. Matt and Chris both plan to retire at the end of his year as Guido’s leadership transitions to the next generation of the Masiero family.
“We believe that Matt’s deep business experience, management skills and record of success will greatly enhance the future of Berkshire Bounty,” said Berkshire Bounty co-founders Mark Lefenfeld and Jay Weintraub.
Berkshire Bounty is a nonprofit founded in 2016 that provides food to those in need by purchasing or collecting donations of ffood, and then delivering that food to distribution organizations such as food pantries and senior centers.