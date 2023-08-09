McCann Tech instructor selected for weeklong construction externship program

NORTH ADAMS — Justin Kratz of McCann Technical School is one of 12 educators and academic leaders from across the state who have been selected to participate in the third annual weeklong Building Advancement Externship Program focusing on construction career tracks for students.
The paid program, sponsored by the Associated General Contractors of Massachusetts in Wellesley, runs from Aug. 14-18.
It provides comprehensive exposure to the regional commercial construction industry to Massachusetts-based high school and trade school leaders.
Each participant will receive a stipend of $3,000 to $4,000 provided by the Massachusetts Construction Advancement Program. Participating vocational educators, guidance counselors, and administrators also are eligible to receive 40 Professional Development Points toward continuing education requirements.