MCLA biology professor earns award for Medical Terminology course

NORTH ADAMS — Anne Goodwin, a biology professor at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, has been awarded a 2023 Course of Distinction Award by the Massachusetts Colleges Online Consortium for the second straight year.
The Course of Distinction Awards are given annually to recognize excellence in designing and delivering online and hybrid courses across multiple categories. This is the third time in the last four years that MCLA’s biology department has received this award.
Goodwin's course, Medical Terminology, is a requirement of the radiologic technology program and an elective available for MCLA students. It uses interactive self-guided quizzing activities and a no-cost e-book sourced in collaboration with MCLA’s Freel Library staff.
In 2022, Goodwin won a Course of Distinction Award for the course, Nutrition for Healthy Living. MCLA adjunct professor Maryann Schroder won the award in 2019 for the course Human Growth and Development.