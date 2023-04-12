David Batker to present talk on ecological economics as final Green Living Seminar at MCLA

NORTH ADAMS — David Batker, president of Batker Consulting and founder of Earth Economics, will present “Using Ecological Economics to Drive Policy Change,” the final event of this year's Green Living Seminar series at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, on April 19.
The event, which is free and open to the public, will begin at 5:30 p.m. in room 121 of MCLA’s Feigenbaum Center for Science and Innovation.
Batker is a renowned ecological economist, policy leader, pragmatic project proponent, and acclaimed speaker with 35 years of experience.
Information: mcla.edu. Podcasts of MCLA’s Green Living Seminars are posted online following each presentation at mcla.edu/greenliving.