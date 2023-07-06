MCLA student Taylor Hope appointed to state's education advisory council

NORTH ADAMS —Taylor Hope, who recently completed her junior year at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, has been appointed to the Advisory Council for the Advancement of Representation in Education.
The council was formed by the Healey-Driscoll administration last month to expand access to college and career readiness tools for current Massachusetts students, according to MCLA. Hope was appointed ahead of the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision on the legality of race-based higher education admissions.
Hope is studying political science and sociology at MCLA, serves on the student affairs committee for the board of trustees, and is the president of MCLA’s Student Government Association. She is one of eight student representatives from Massachusetts colleges on the council.