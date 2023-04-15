McNeice, Neales join Molari Employment and Healthcare Services

PITTSFIELD — Kristen McNeice has joined Molari Employment and Healthcare Services as a health care supervisor, while Michelle Neales has joined as an administrative coordinator.
McNeice will be responsible for ensuring that elderly clients receive the assistance they need to maintain their independence and stay in their own homes.
Neales will often serve as the first point of contact for applicants, screening them and scheduling interviews for the employment services and health care teams. Her expertise iin office administration ensures that the office runs smoothly and efficiently.