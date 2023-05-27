Michelle Bedard, Sharon Bigler join CHP Berkshires' primary care team

GREAT BARRINGTON — Family nurse practitioners Michelle M. Bedard and Sharon K. Bigler have joined CHP Berkshires' primary care services.
Bedard, who lives in Adams, has joined the primary care team at CHP North Adams Family Medical, where she will care for patients 13 years and older. Bigler, a Pittsfield resident, will care for patients of all ages at CHP Lee Family Practice.
Bedard earned her doctor of nursing degree from Elms College, concentrating on adult-gerontology acute care and earning certification in this specialty. She holds a bachelor's degree in nursing from Southern New Hampshire University and an associate degree in nursing from Berkshire Community College. She also received training as a licensed practical nurse at BCC, where she earned a Clinical Excellence Award in 2014.
She completed her advanced practice nursing rotations at Berkshire Medical Center in the ICU and as a hospitalist. As a registered nurse, she worked for eight years in the BMC emergency department, and previously she worked as a licensed practical nurse and as a certified medical assistant.
Bigler holds a doctor of nursing practice degree and a bachelor of science degree in nursing from the University of Tulsa in Oklahoma. Prior to earning her DNP, Bigler was a critical care nurse, working for 15 years in medical-surgical, cardiovascular, burn, and neurotrauma intensive care units. She has also worked for two years as a registered nurse case manager.