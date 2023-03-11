Michelle Sisk joins nutrition team at CHP Berkshires

GREAT BARRINGTON — Michelle R. Sisk has joined the nutrition team at CHP Berkshires.
Sisk will work primarily as a culinary nutritionist with the CHP Nutrition Club, which provides nutrition services to patients of Berkshire Fallon Health Collaborative (MassHealth). She will counsel patients mainly through telehealth, and will also lead culinary nutrition and education programs.
A graduate of Marymount College of Fordham University, Sisk holds a bachelor of science degree in nutrition. She completed her dietetic internship at the University of Connecticut and Hartford Hospital. She also earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from Williams College, and holds a certification in adult weight management.
Sisk is also a nutritional counselor at Millbrook School in Millbrook, N.Y. and Hotchkiss School in Lakeville, Conn. She designed and taught an elementary school nutrition curriculum at Salisbury Central School in Lakeville, and she has provided private in-home nutritional counseling to patients. She is a member of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and the Connecticut Dietetic Association.