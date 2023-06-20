Minority Business Academy holding session in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD — Interise, a national nonprofit headquartered in Boston, has partnered with The Urban League of Springfield and Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts to offer NextStage Minority Business Entrepreneur Academy and NextStage Accelerator powered by Interise.
One of the academy’s cohorts is scheduled to launch in Pittsfield within the next few weeks.
The free programs will use Interise's StreetWise MBA curriculum with an emphasis on procurement readiness and provide minority-owned small businesses with the knowledge, know-how and networks needed for business growth and expansion.
Interise builds diverse and inclusive local economies through small business development, supporting the growth of minority-owned small businesses and small businesses located in low and moderate-income communities. Information: www.interise.org.