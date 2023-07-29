Miss Hall's School names Kristen Milano, Sarah Virden deans

PITTSFIELD — Kristen Milano has been named Miss Hall’s School’s first dean of wellness, while Sarah Virden has been named the school’s new dean of students. They both began their new roles July 1.
Milano and Virden also join the Miss Hall’s School Leadership Team, which is responsible for making informed decisions grounded in the school’s mission.
A Berkshire County native, Milano joined Miss Hall’s in 2021 as director of health and wellness. In her new role, she will oversee all aspects of student health and work closely with the deans and other professionals to design and deliver social-emotional learning programs and reimagine the school’s advising program.
Milano holds an Ed.M. in prevention science and practice and a certificate of advanced study in school counseling from the Harvard Graduate School of Education.
A longtime Miss Hall’s School resident and administrator, Virden joined the school in 1994 and has held many roles, including director of student activities, director of residential life, assistant dean of students, director of college counseling and most recently director of academic counseling.
In her new role, Virden will oversee all student life programs and collaborate with the deans and other professionals to expand and strengthen the MHS Student Life program. A graduate of St. Lawrence University, Virden also holds a master’s degree in leadership and negotiation from Bay Path University.