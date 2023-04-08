Molari Employment and HealthCare Services announces management team

PITTSFIELD — Nicholas Kirchner, Guin Griswold and Lee Rudin will make up the management team at Molari Employment and HealthCare Services, according to President and CEO Gail Molari.
Together the trio have over 85 years of combined experience in the field, Molari said.
Kirchner will serve as COO/CFO, making him responsible for overseeing day-to-day operations as well as the financial aspects of the business community.
Griswold will serve as director of employment services, overseeing Molari's staffing division, which specializes in providing temporary, temp-to-hire, and direct hire staffing solutions to clients throughout the Berkshire County region.
Rudin, a registered nurse, will serve as director of health care services leading Molari’s health care division, providing oversight and direction of our caregivers to ensure the highest level of care for clients.