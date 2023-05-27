Morrisa Gardner is honored by McDonald’s

NORTH ADAMS — Morrisa Gardner, the general manager of the McDonald’s restaurant in North Adams, has been named a recipient of the company’s outstanding GM Award.
The award is given to the top 10 percent of McDonald’s general managers across the country in regard to sales, team support, customer service and operations.
A recovering addict, Gardner started at McDonald’s as a crew member 12 years ago. She was promoted several times before becoming the restaurant’s general manager.
Gardner, who is 12 years sober, credits a lot of her path toward recovery to McDonald’s and the trust and support her bosses gave her along the way.
She is working on obtaining her GED through Archways to Opportunity — a program that provides crew members tuition assistance and access to free education and career advising services, as well as the chance to learn English as a second language.