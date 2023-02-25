Mount Everett Regional School teacher earns early college teaching certification

GREAT BARRINGTON — Mount Everett Regional School teacher Kevin Wolgemuth has been named the first recipient of the Initial Early College Pedagogy Teaching Certification through Bard College at Simon’s Rock and the Early College Research Institute.
The certification is part of the ongoing partnership between Simon’s Rock and the Southern Berkshire Regional School District to offer early college opportunities to public high school students in South County.
As part of a grant awarded by the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, Simon’s Rock continues to offer Mount Everett students the ability to take Simon’s Rock courses and receive fully transferable college credits at no cost. Teacher training is also provided through the Early College Research Institute to further expand early college access.