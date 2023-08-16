<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
MountainOne again named top insurance employer

NORTH ADAMS — MountainOne Insurance has been named a top insurance employer by Insurance Business America for the fourth time in five years.

The company has now been honored by the IBA in 2019, 2021, 2022 and 2023.

“We are incredibly proud to be recognized once again by Insurance Business America as a Top Insurance Employer,” said Jonathan Denmark, President & COO of MountainOne Insurance Agency, Inc., in a news release. “We strive to offer flexibility and first-class benefits to our employees, as we continue to attract top talent.”

