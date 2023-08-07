Mullen Storage Co. rebranded as Greylock Storage

PITTSFIELD — Mullen Storage Co., which was acquired by Mountain Capital Partners LLC in May 2022, has been rebranded as Greylock Storage.
The name change represents a significant milestone in the company's commitment to its customers and its dedication to providing safe, secure and affordable storage options, according to a news release.
Mullen has been in business since 1880. Mountain Capital Partners, formed in 2021, consists of five investment partners: Mill Town Capital; Brian Tremblay and Matt Scarafoni, the owners of Berkshire Fairfield Insurance and Scarafoni Financial Group, respectively, in Pittsfield; Bart Raser, who owns Carr Hardware; and Peter Quinlan, principal of PQ Capital Group.
The new brand, Greylock Storage, takes inspiration from Mount Greylock, one of the most iconic natural landmarks in the Berkshires of Western Massachusetts, where the company is headquartered.
The company has locations in Pittsfield and Adams in the Berkshires, as well as in Glens Falls and Schenectady in New York state.
To complement the rebranding, Greylock Storage has launched its new website, GreylockStorage.com.