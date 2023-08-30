NAMI Berkshire County to mark 39 years at annual meeting

PITTSFIELD — Kevin Duckworth, the chief medical officer of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, will be the keynote speaker and conduct a book signing when NAMI Berkshire County marks its 39th anniversary at its annual meeting Sept. 19.
The meeting will run from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Proprietor’s Lodge in Pittsfield. Duckworth will be signing copies of his book, “You Are Not Alone,” with books available for purchase.
Tickets are $35 and are on sale while supplies last at namibc.org.
The nonprofit is also actively seeking nominations for two award categories: the Eunice E. Zorbo Citizen of the Year Award and the Silver Ribbon Award.
The Eunice E Zorbo award recognizes someone who has shown an understanding of mental illnesses and advocates for improvement in treatment of those who live with mental illnesses and their caregivers. The Silver Ribbon Award recognizes an outstanding advocate in the mental health field.
Nominations are now being accepted at tinyurl.com/2p8sr62s.