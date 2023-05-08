NBT Bancorp posts $33.7 million in first quarter income

NBT Bancorp, NBT Bank’s holding company, reported net income of $33.7 million, or 78 cents per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023, the period between Jan 1. and March 31.
The first quarter earnings were down slightly from the figures posted during the first quarter of 2022, when NBT reported net income of $39.1 million, or 90 cents per diluted share, and the fourth quarter of last year, when earned income was $36.1 million, or 84 cents per diluted share.
Excluding the impact of securities losses and acquisition expenses, NBT Bancorp generated 88 cents per diluted share of earnings in the first quarter of 2023, compared to 86 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 91 cents per share in the first quarter of 2022.
Based in Norwich, N.Y., NBT Bank operates five branches in the Berkshires.