New England Public Media wins regional Murrow Award

SPRINGFIELD — New England Public Media has won a 2022 regional Murrow Award from the Radio Television Digital News Association.
The award was given for a profile on paragliders, “Flying on Strings and Cloth High above Western Massachusetts,” by freelance reporter Ben James.
The story received the regional Murrow Award for excellence in sound. It will now be under consideration for a national Murrow Award.
The Radio Television Digital News Association, founded in 1946, is the world's largest professional organization devoted exclusively to broadcast and digital journalism.