New York food network receives funding to help SNAP recipients

GHENT, N.Y. — Food & Fork Network, a New York state-based food and farming nonprofit, has received bipartisan support in the Legislature for a $2 million state appropriation that will expand its Double Up Food Bucks NY program.
The project increases food access by connecting New York farmers, grocers and residents who use the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). The program helps people using SNAP, purchase more local fresh fruits and vegetables through a dollar-for-dollar match, up to $20 a day.
The program has expanded into five new retail locations in Columbia County this past year, including Hawthorne Valley Farm Store in Ghent. Double Up is also available locally year-round at Rolling Grocer 19, Philmont Cooperative, Chatham Real Food Market and Random Harvest.
According to Feeding America's "Map the Meal Gap" report, Columbia County has a food insecurity rate of 11.3 percent, which is higher than the national average of 9.7 percent.