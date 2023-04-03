Gas prices unchanged in Berkshires, but tick up 2 cents statewide

WESTWOOD — The average gas price in Berkshire County has remained the same this week, but is still slightly higher than the state average, AAA Northeast reported Monday.
The average local price is $3.28 per gallon, while the state price has increase 2 cents to $3.27. The state price is 1 cent lower than a month ago and 92 cents less than at this time last year. The state average is 23 cents lower than the national average, which climbed 7 cents this week to $3.50. Robust demand for gasoline and rising oil prices are the driving factors for the recent uptick in pump prices.
“Oil prices finally crested and have now settled above the $70 per barrel mark after weeks of hovering just below it,” said AAA Northeast spokeswoman Mary Maguire, "and gas demand is very robust. These two factors will cause drivers to see prices increase for now."
The national average is 11 cents higher than a month ago, but 69 cents less than last year.