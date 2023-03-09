Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires will hold its annual boot camp for nonprofits

GREAT BARRINGTON — Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires will hold its annual one-day Nonprofit Boot Camp on March 30 for new, young and small nonprofits in need of a tune-up.
The full-day training runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge and covers the basics of nonprofit management including governance, finance, fundraising, marketing, legal and best practices. Local experts address topics through a combination of facilitator-led instruction, interactive discussion, and resources that can be referred to in the future.
Attendees will leave with a handbook containing templates, articles and tip sheets to guide them in the coming months.
Boot camp attendance is $195 per person and includes breakfast, lunch and snacks. For more information or to register, visit npcberkshires.org.