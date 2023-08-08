The Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires has received a four-star ranking from Charity Navigator

GREAT BARRINGTON — The Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires has earned a four-star rating from Charity Navigator.
This rating designates the center as an official “Give with Confidence” charity, indicating that the organization is using its donations effectively based on Charity Navigator’s criteria.
Charity Navigator analyzes nonprofit performance based on four key indicators, referred to as beacons. Currently, nonprofits can earn scores for the Impact & Results, Accountability & Finance, Culture & Community, and Leadership & Adaptability beacons. More information about ratings and charitable giving is available at charitynavigator.org.
The Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires was founded in 2016 to help nonprofits connect, learn and grow. A clearinghouse for information and resources, the center now offers 27 programs and services.