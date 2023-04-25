Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires to hold free spring workshops and webinars

GREAT BARRINGTON — The Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires is offering free workshops and webinars on seven topics this spring.
Half of the webinars are offered in partnership with GrantStation, an organization that connects nonprofits with funding opportunities. Others are an extension of the LevelUP series for nonprofits in partnership with Berkshire Regional Planning Commission.
Workshop topics include: How to Secure Matching Funds; Increasing Sustainability by Breaking into New Revenue Streams; Telling your Nonprofit Story; Achieve your Mission with National Service Programs; Fundraising Communications; How to Partner with Local Governments; and Navigating Corporate Support.
To register or view complete descriptions of each workshop, go to npcberkshires.org.