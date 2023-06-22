<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nonprofit Center to hold series of grant writing webinars

GREAT BARRINGTON — In partnership with GrantStation, the Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires is offering a series of six grant writing webinars.

NPC Logo

Led by GrantStation president Alice Ruhnke, the 30-minute webinars will take place at 2 p.m. every other Monday between July 17 and Sept. 25. Attendees receive materials and links to the recordings in case they miss the live webinars.

Series topics include: How to Read a Request for Proposals; Building Credibility in Your Background Section; Writing a Compelling Statement of Need; Crafting a Process and Outcome Evaluation; Building an Approach that Gets Noticed; and Developing Project Budgets that Make Sense. The cost is $50.

Information/registration: npcberkshires.org.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all