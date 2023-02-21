Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires will hold virtual events

GREAT BARRINGTON — The Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires will host two free virtual events for nonprofits on Feb. 24 and Feb. 27.
On Feb. 24, the center will present the findings of its fall 2022 “board composition survey." This informal “Lunch & Learn” session will run from 12:15 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., via Zoom, and will feature Mary Nash of Nash Insights, who prepared the report. A panel discussion after the presentation features Gwendolyn VanSant of Multicultural Bridge as facilitator.
On Feb. 27, the center will team up with Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation and Berkshire United Way to host a virtual legislative town hall with the Berkshires' legislative delegation from 3 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. on Zoom. This session will bring nonprofits up to speed on happenings in Boston and answer any questions nonprofits may have about the new administration, funding and pending legislation.
Registration is required for both events. Information/registration: npcberkshires.org, 413-441-9542.