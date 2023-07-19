Nonprofit Center seeking entries for annual Giving Back guide

GREAT BARRINGTON — The Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires is seeking both entries and sponsors for its eighth annual giving back guide, a reference publication that features a directory of over 1,000 Berkshire nonprofits organized by category of interest and profiles of 100 charitable organizations.
Food pantries and meal sites are being added to the organizations that are listed in the guide this year. The guide will also include an article written by the founders of Berkshire Bounty with tips on the food items that are most needed.
The giving back guide is inserted into the weekend edition of The Berkshire Eagle in late October. It can also be found in coffee shops, libraries, town halls and retail venues.
Information: npcberkshires.org, 413-441-9542.