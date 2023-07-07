Nonprofit organizations will hold a volunteer fair Wednesday at the Berkshire Innovation Center

PITTSFIELD — Three community entities will be holding an in-person volunteer fair for nonprofit organizations on Wednesday at the Berkshire Innovation Center.
The event, held in partnership with the city of Pittsfield's RSVP Program, the Berkshire United Way and Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires, will run from noon to 3 p.m.
It will feature over 30 diverse nonprofit organizations who will share information about their mission, programs and volunteer needs.
The Volunteer Fair is free to attend but registration is encouraged. All registrants will be entered into a drawing to win a basket of summer goodies. Registration: berkshireunitedway.org/volunteer-fair-july.