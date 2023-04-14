North Adams is seeking an operator for the restaurant in the new airport terminal

NORTH ADAMS — The city of North Adams and its Airport Commission are seeking a qualified applicant for a food service operation in Harriman-and-West Airport’s new administration/terminal building.
This food service operation will have the opportunity to serve the general public as well as the aviation community in space designed for that purpose in the new administration building. The space includes approximately 1,800 square feet of interior space, an 800-square-foot patio to the west of the building, and 325 square feet of office and storage space on the second floor.
The airport is owned and operated by the city of North Adams and the appointed Airport Commission. Information: keade@northadams-ma.gov, 413-672-0011.